Majid Michel implores atheists to run to God, asserts he used to be one

Majid mounting a stage and preaching the gospel

Majid Michel shares tips on how to create a bond with God

Majid Michel reminds atheists that there is God



Majid Michel talks about God



Ghanaian actor turned evangelist, Majid Michel, has implored unbelievers to know there is a God and submit to His will.



Speaking on TV3 New Day, he mentioned that he was once an atheist but found God and has subsequently had a bond with Him.



“There is one thing I want you to know, there is a God. If you are an atheist and you are out there, I used to be in a place like that, fine.



“But there is a God. Not just a god, but there’s a God who has a will. Find him and have a relationship,” he said.

Explaining how to build a bond with God, the actor said the easiest way to build a relationship with God is by seeing Him as a lover you are in a romantic relationship with.



“Start a relationship the same way you will start a relationship with your girlfriend or boyfriend. It’s the same way. Start talking to Him and start being aware of the fact that He’s with you,” he added.



Furthermore, Majid pointed out that in building a relationship with God, one will get to know that God is with them, and He wasn’t far away as they thought.



“He’s close to you. He never went anywhere. You are the one that left. So come back, start talking to him, and he has a will for you. Always remember, and don’t forget that,” he motivated.



Make use of punctuations. DON'T just be writing. You should be above this.