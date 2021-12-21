Majid Michel pens down touching message to Ramsey Nouah on his birthday

Nollywood actor, Ramsey Nouah and Majid Michel are best of friends

Majid Michel has sent out a heart-warming message to Nigerian actor, Ramsey Nouah, to mark his 51st birthday.



The Ghanaian actor did not only extol Ramsey Nouah, but he also disclosed how he (Ramsey) discovered his talent.



It is no secret that Ramsey and Majid have built a strong relationship that has transcended beyond acting into real life.

Eulogizing his movie Idol, the Ghanaian movie star took to social media and wrote;



“Dear Legend, I’ve prepared a special prayer for you today. It’s between God and I. All you will do is experience it. You are the reason many discovered their talents and I’m one of them. It’s such a blessing to know you in real life.



You have the biggest heart in the world! Thank you for keeping me in it. You don’t get older, you get better. Let’s Celebrate this day like there’s no tomorrow! Happy birthday @ramseynouah May you live as long as you want and never want as long as you live. I Love you my Godfather Brother. #LEADERSHiP.”



The two West African movie giants have starred in several movies together since 2017.



Their most recent movie together is titled ‘30 Days in Atlanta’, in which Ramsey Nouah played the role of an educated village boy who won a free trip to Atlanta for 30 days.

Majid Michel on the other hand made a guest appearance in the movie.



