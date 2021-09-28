Majority Chief Whip mourns ‘personal friend’ Nana Kwame Ampadu

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip has eulogized legendary Ghanaian music Nana Kwame Ampadu who passed on today, September 28, 2021.
Annoh-Dompreh in a Twitter post paid tribute to Nana Kwame Ampadu who earned the nickname ‘Nnwomtofo Hene” for his lyrical dexterity.
Annoh-Dompreh said he is devastated by the demise of his ‘good friend’ with whom he shared a lot of ‘intimate times’.
“I feel a deep sense of loss at the passing of Nana Kwame Ampadu, the highlife Maestro. Many know you as a legendary icon who influenced our indigenous sound. But for me, you were a close personal friend. The intimate times of deep conversation we shared will live on with me.”
Nana Kwame Ampadu reportedly died on Monday, September 27, 2021, after a brief illness.
Born on March 31, 1945, the highlife-great is considered as one of Ghana's best composers who has over 800 songs to his credit.
