Majority Leader’s wife dazzles in birthday pictures

The wife of the Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament, Mrs. Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu celebrates her birthday today with stunning images, looking like a real future ‘First Lady.’

Mrs. Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is the President/Founder of the Sompahemaa Foundation.



The British-trained mental health practitioner is also a queen-mother in the Ashanti region. Her stool name is Nana Ama Kessewa Sompahemaa. Mrs. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is also the CEO of KESS Pharmaceuticals.



Mrs. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is a humanitarian whose passion has always been to help the poor and the needy wherever she finds herself.



As a trained nurse, she is very passionate about spearheading the improvement in the health status of people in her community. She is blessed with three beautiful children.

She is also concerned about the education of children, especially the girl child, and is determined to use all legitimate means to ensure that children of school-going age get quality education.



Mrs. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu recently, through her foundation, gave artisanal equipment worth GH₵50,000.00 to about 200 ladies in the Suame constituency in Kumasi.



The items were to help the 200 ladies who had undergone some training in hairdressing, and sewing in the communities within the constituency.







