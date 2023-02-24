0
Majority of the shows I perform at are private – Stephanie Benson

Stephanie Benson Sbs UK-based Ghanaian musician, Stephanie Benson

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: happyghana.com

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Stephanie Benson, has revealed that, unlike other musicians, she has her shows organized exclusively for a private audience.

She described her audience as wealthy people who wanted her performances to be exclusively for them. She premised this on a question she was tagged with by Happy 98.9 FM Evening Drive’s Akua Sika, inquiring how she spent her Christmas holidays.

“The kind of shows I do are private; I can’t take my phone and film them for my audience.” she disclosed, and she further added that her audience is usually the rich, who pay good money for an exclusive show. “My audience is like the rich and wealthy who organize their black-tie events,” she explained, referring to the audience’s exclusivity and limited nature.

However, Selina indicated that her shows organized for charity are usually shared for public viewing. “It’s low-key; I can post it when I do charity ones, but most of the time I can’t,” she explained.

