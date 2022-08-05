1
Menu
Entertainment

Make cocoa illegal and rather legalise weed – Ras Kuuku

RAS KUKU?fit=708%2C469&ssl=1 Ghanaian reggae artiste Ras Kuuku

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian reggae artiste Ras Kuuku has added his voice to the call for the legalisation of weed in the country.

The artiste who was reacting to assertions by hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese that the secret behind looking younger despite his age is weed, could not agree less in an interview on Accra100.5FM’s Nkran Kwanso on Wednesday, 3 August 2022.

According to the artiste, weed promotes good health.

He told show host Docta Kay that: “It is God’s creation, it’s herbs, it has a purpose, its purpose is for promoting good health.”

The artiste also noted that weed could be added to the country’s list of exports.

“We must make cocoa illegal and rather make weed legal. Wherever we export cocoa, let’s export weed to Canada, the Netherlands, and Jamaica. Check the price of a sack of weed,” he added.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why make Ghana Card the only means of identification? - Afari Gyan
Former Presidential Staffer slams Akufo-Addo
I’m amazed by the kindness of Ghanaians – William Haun
Social media users call out Pastor Azuka over unusual practices at his church
Nigerian ‘sakawa kingpin’ wanted by Interpol - EOCO uncovers
NPP's Harona Esseku dies at age 88
Rev. Steve Wengam elected as Gen. Sup. of Assemblies of God Church
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife