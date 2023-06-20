Make peace with yourself and focus on your son – Medikal advises Michy

Michy and Medikal

Rapper, Medikal, has established that it is about time Michy made peace with Shatta Wale and also focus on taking care of her son regardless of their past differences.

He made these statements while expressing that Michy's recent attacks on him were needless and very avoidable.



According to him, he was shocked at Michy's conduct, adding that he(Medikal) never knew she had something against him.



“I just want to say I wish her all the best and she should find peace because I don’t think Shatta hates her. If my friendship with Shatta is a problem for her, she should rub that off her mind because I don’t have anything against her. That was the first time of seeing her so I was surprised she came at me cos I don’t have a problem with her.

"Michy if you’re watching me If I’ve done something I don’t know I’m sorry, I just want you to be happy, take care of your son, God bless you”, he said.



One can recall that Michy attacked Medikal for saying Shatta Wale had paid Majesty’s school fees.



This sparked outrage on social media, as netizens were lambasting her for being utterly rude.