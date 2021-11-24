Make profitable connections with events organizers and industry players – Antoine Mensah advises artistes

Antione Mensah, Entertainment pundit

Antione Mensah has advised Ghanaian musicians to make profitable relationships and connections with events organizers and industry players.

According to the entertainment pundit, he mentioned that artistes should take advantage of upcoming concerts in December.



He explained that performing at those events created opportunities for the artistes to meet people who could be beneficial to their career and craft.



He also advised artistes to approach people with the success of their musical careers in mind.



“You know, performing at events could be that one opportunity for you to network with somebody who’s going to give you your next couple of gigs for the rest of 2022. So more than anything you know. Talents need to look at the bigger picture when they meet somebody, connect with the person with the next five years in mind. You know when you go to an event you know don’t just go thinking" he said, during the YFM Holiday Havoc Twitter Spaces interview.

Antoine Mensah further mentioned that being an A list or B list artistes in the country were going to be billed for events because of the work they had put in during the year. He also mentioned some artistes who had already started performing at international concerts.



“Been an A list or B list, you are definitely getting booked. It’s not even Christmas, but I’ve seen quite a number of our acts even do stuff. I was watching Kofi Jamar and Yaw Tog’s performance during the 2021 AFRIMMA awards a few minutes ago and they did well. So, there are some artists that you know that they’re definitely going to be called. I mean yeah, they’re getting booked, they are,” he added.



Antoine Mensah advised artistes to prepare for the upcoming festivities and take advantage of the opportunities it will present to them.