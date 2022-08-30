Make room for young musicians to grow - Charles Fanti

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Charles Fanti

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

An up-and-coming highlife artiste Charles Fanti is calling on industry players including radio presenters to help groom and create room for young artistes to grow.

According to him, Nigerians and other African countries have established a strong system that builds young artistes to confidently take over from their predecessors.



“We need to encourage young ones like myself and give us the support we need and that has to come from industry players. Radio presenters and TV stations have to willingly play songs of young artistes. Event organisers must also do their part by putting young musicians on their bill for their shows.



“The Nigerians have done well when it comes to bringing up new artistes. From nowhere, the likes of Fireboy DML, Joeboy, Rema, Lojay among others shot up and took over the Nigerian music market and beyond. Why can’t we do the same here? Because every year, many young musicians pop up to challenge our top artistes,” he asked.



Charles Fanti whose real name is Charles Kwesi Quansah also touched on how young musicians struggle to promote their works.



“We, the young musicians go through a lot of challenges and give up when we can’t contain the disappointments. But this shouldn’t be happening at all,” he added.

At the moment, Charles Fanti is out with his latest single, Momo. On the danceable tune featuring Styingyman. He encourages men to send their lovers MoMo especially when they offend them.



Charles Fanti told Graphic Showbiz that his music is influenced by a long list of music greats including Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, Kwabena Akwaboah, Daasebre Gyamenah and Nana Kwame Ampadu.



The artiste, who is managed by Gavali Music, has been working hard to sharpen his skills as a musician over the years.



“Momo is just one out of the many singles I will be releasing this year. It’s my prayer the song does well so my subsequent ones enjoy a huge reception,” he stated.