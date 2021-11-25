Make self-care a priority – Men advised

Men need to take care of themselves like they do others

Transformational coach, Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah, has advised men to start taking care of themselves as much as they take care of others in society.

According to him, it is important for men to take care of themselves as much as they take care of others.



He said, “Looking at the structure from the calendar of this year’s international men’s day, this year is looking at the positive value men bring to the world and I believe this should mean men should not be trumpeting who we are to the world always because it is about our positive impact and it’s about men.”



Talking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.TV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge, he said, “So it should rather be the others we influenced sharing their experiences of how we have impacted their lives.”



He advised men to start spending the same amount of time, effort and money they spend on others on themselves.

“We always spend time taking care of others and in the process forget to take care of ourselves and it should stop,” he said.



Stating reasons as to why he thinks this is so, he shared, “I think it is so because we’ve been made to understand that men were raised for warfare and not humanity so we have been leaving with it since childhood.”



From research, he explained that, a lot of men suffer depression over this and some even die without being appreciated and being showered the love and care they could have shown themselves.



He however shared, “this notion should be cleared and men should be pushed to show themselves the same love and care they show to others and those around them.”