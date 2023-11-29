'Make sure you invest' – Rudeboy to colleagues amidst heartbreaking plight of Mr. Ibu, others

Rudeboy is a member of the P-Square fame

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy of P-Square fame, has dished out some advice to his colleagues over the harsh reality of some veteran actors in recent times.

The singer urged fast-rising artistes to invest in order to prevent developments of this sort in the future.



Paul Okoye's advice is in reaction to the growing number of sick celebrities soliciting support lately on social media.



Just when netizens and stakeholders started raising money for Mr. Ibu, who had his leg amputated from an undisclosed illness, actor Amaechi Monagor's camp has also been seeking assistance to help fight his deteriorating diabetes, kidney disease, and stroke condition.



In reaction to this development and the uncertainty the future holds, P Square wrote:



“Seriously a lot is going on in the industry including depression and all 000 But abeg if e reach your turn to shine ehh!!..abeg try to the invest… e no easy atall. AVOID STORY THAT TOUCHES Me sef don Taya to the hear stories E come be like na loose guard industry.”





kevin.sjj14′:Most of this Artists want to Flex like Davido but they don’t know that Guy might probably invest some of his funds in his fathers company.. They buying necklaces that depricit in value within a year instesd of house.



emeka_: In short, invest in your future whenever possible because nothing is guaranteed.



xpensive_fatima: This advice is for shallipopi and not portable cos I Kuku trust that one.

nnenna_blinks_: The Basic law of gravity will touch most individuals in that moment make use of what you have and preserve some for rainy days. You can shine forever and Life is unpredictable.



eniola__sarah: It’s not only about musicians, this is for us all. A word is enough for the wise and yoruba will say abo oro la so fun omoluwabi, to be denu re a di odidi.



thick_madame_lifestyle: I hope they hear . Thanks for this . Make hay while the sun shines.



