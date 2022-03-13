0
Make-ups not demonic - Actress

Rabby Bray .jpeg Actress, artiste manager and real estate consultant, Rabby Bray

Actress, artiste manager and real estate consultant, Rabby Bray, has advised the general public not to see make-ups as worldly and demonic.

According to her, the wearing of make-ups started from the Bible, stressing that it is only intended to enhance the beauty of women.

Actress Rabby Bray gave this advice when she signed an Ambassadorial deal with Heravingold, a Nigerian Make-Up Brand.

She signed the deal to the tune of GHC85,000 for six months.

Actress Rabby Ray further called for more Ghana-Nigerian collaboration and partnership in all sectors, adding that the two countries are one people.

