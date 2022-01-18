'Make use of your laptops, do whatever it takes to survive – Shatta Wale tells Ghanaian youth

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has encouraged the Ghanaian youth to stay focused on their hustle and not shy away from what feeds them.
In a Facebook live video, Shatta Wale used his platform to motivate the youth to make the money at all costs irrespective of the means.
According to him, the laptop, for instance, is an excellent money-making machine adding that the youth should make good use of it.
Touching on the seemingly poor standard of living in the country, Shatta Wale intimated that although everybody complains about it, only a few are actually working towards making life better.
"Shoutouts to my boys who are online 24/7. Do whatever you'll do to survive. If its laptop you have, use it to the fullest. Now there's bitcoin, invest in it. Banks have treasury bills, invest in it," he stated.
He also advised the youth to live within their means.
Watch the video below
