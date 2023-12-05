'Make your speculations, I have not made any announcement’ - Asantewaa speaks amidst birth rumours

Influential TikToker, Martina Dwamena popularly known as Asantewaa, has responded to prevalent reports of her giving birth in the United States of America (USA).

In her response, she noted that individuals who are making speculations and spreading rumours that she has given birth should do so without involving her because she has no idea about the recent reports.



She clarified that she had not relayed information to anyone about giving birth at the moment as it is being speculated by some individuals who are known to be close to her on social media.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Asantewaa expressed her dismay at the speculations about her giving birth in the United States and failed to affirm the report.



“If you people are making your assumptions and speculations don’t involve me because I have not told anybody anything and I have not made any announcement. I don’t understand because if I want to give birth, conceive or go for any surgical procedure like that I can do it so if you people are making speculations don’t involve me.”



She further expressed her joy over her marriage, “I got married in December and I have started missing my husband already. So it's been six years? then we have done well.”

Background



Recent reports emerged that popular Ghanaian socialite, Asantewaa, has given birth in the United States of America.



Asantewaa, who has been in the US since November, was said to have welcomed a baby on December 3, 2023.



This information was made known by US-based Ghanaian popular TikToker, Obaa Cee, who has a close relationship with Asantewaa.



Obaa Cee who has been captured with Asantewaa a few times in the US, took to Tik Tok in a joyous mood to announce the development.

“Congratulations, my dear. God has exalted and honoured you. God has heard your cry. God, you’re great, you’ve done us well. When all hope is lost, you are our hope. You have given us a precious gift. Both mother and baby are safe. We thank you, God, you have done what no one can do,” she expressed with utmost excitement.



Not long after, a netizen took to Asantewaa’s inbox on Snapchat to inquire about the development and also asked about the baby’s well-being and this was Asantewaa’s response, “The baby is fine. He or she is fine ma. Y’all are invited to the naming ceremony.”



Afterward, she shared audio and text messages of her siblings claiming to have zero knowledge of the development.



She shared messages from her brother, Kayverli, and her cousin who she currently resides with in the US.



She shared the audio from her cousin debunking the claims with the caption, “My cousin is here in America. How come she doesn’t know about her niece or nephew? Ei my beloved country. Me kraa I’m confused mpo.”





