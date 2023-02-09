Making Kwame Nkrumah Circle a tourist site is not a bad idea – Wode Maya

Youtube personality, Wode Maya

Ghanaian Youtube personality cum digital media influencer, Wode Maya, has laid down his intention to make the Kwame Nkrumah Circle a tourist destination.

The vlogger made his intention known through a post he shared on his Twitter page on February 8, 2023.



Wode Maya believes that the Kwame Nkrumah Circle is a place where a lot of activities are carried out and thinks it will be a good idea when the place is turned into a tourist attraction because there are a lot to witness there.



“I’m gonna try & make Kwame Nkrumah Circle A Tourist Destination because there is sooooo much to see…” his tweet read.



Quite a number of netizens applauded him for bringing up such intentions.



“I think the government should employ you as the tourism ambassador for Ghana because you really selling the name of the country. How I wish the NDC could porch you for you to contest in one of the constituencies in the western region. I know you’re already doing the work”, one netizen’s response to his post.

This statement was made following a video he posted on his Youtube page when he served as a tour guide for his South African and Nigerian friends.



This video was about the Youtube personality showing his friends some interesting places in Ghana and as part of the tour, they ended up at Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



In the video, he gave them a brief history about the place and according to him, Circle is one of the busiest place in Ghana and a lot of activities takes place there.



“Circle is one of the busy places in Accra and it’s a market and everything is here. This is actually the centre of Accra and it’s named after Kwame Nkrumah so this place is called Kwame Nkrumah Circle”, he told them.



Check Wode Maya's post and a social media reaction below:

