Making reference to Beverly Afaglo’s ‘I'm not broke’ video unfair – Nana Yaw Wiredu

• Nana Yaw Wiredu has called out persons who are using Beverly's ‘I am not broke' video against her

• Actress Beverly Afaglo lost her home to a fire incident last Monday



• Some persons have argued that she doesn't need donations since she claimed to be rich



Entertainment pundit, Nana Yaw Wiredu, opines that it is inhumane for people to dwell on a remark Beverly Afaglo once made about how worthy she is, and refuse to assist her after she was rendered homeless following a fire outbreak.



The actress has indicated that the Monday, August 9, fire incident claimed all items in her home due to the failure of the Ghana National Fire Service to fight the fire on time.



The tragic incident has witnessed scores of sympathizers including her colleagues in the movie fraternity raise funds to cushion her. In addition to that, a GoFundMe account has been set up by Yvonne Nelson and singer Chase to generate a target of $20,000 for the actress.

Also, her management has provided a mobile money number to persons who wish to donate some monies to Beverly.



On the back of the numerous donations coming in, some people have argued that the move isn't necessary since the actress in an old video which resurfaced following her mishap stated that she was not broke.



"I am not broke. I am so not broke. I work hard for my money...My father died, and I inherited some properties. So, if not even working hard at all, I am a landlady," the actress is quoted as saying in a 2020 video where she addressed rumours of being tagged as a poor celebrity.



Reacting to the negative comments by a section of the public, entertainment pundit, Nana Yaw Wiredu on Bloggers' Forum could not agree with those using Beverly's past comments against her.



He said: “I don’t know what happened at the time the actress did that video but I suspect people were trying hard to make it look like she and her husband were in some financial difficulty. Some even sparked spike divorce rumours so she had to make it clear. She had to address the issue on that basis, she indicated that people always expect celebs to come out publicly to talk about their wealth. If people can refer to her old video in her hard times, then I will say that such people are wicked. It was these same comments that pushed her to do that first video."

“I feel like Ghanaians pressurize stars too much to the extent that when there is an issue, they don’t know how to come out. Anything can happen that will cause a celeb to do a video… let's take Ike Quartey’s issue where somebody takes and crops a photo, it comes on social media and everybody is insulting Ike. They said a lot about him, others claimed he was doing drugs… if you see him dressed like that, does it mean he is doing drugs?" Nana Yaw quizzed.



Meanwhile, the manager of the actress, on the back of the backlash, said nobody has been "held at gunpoint to donate".



Watch the discussion from the 53rd minute of the video below.



