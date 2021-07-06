Makola fire: 'Ghana National Fire Service is just a waste' – Czar fires

Ghanaian musician, Czar

•According to Czar, the Ghana National Fire Service was not proactive enough in resolving the fire situation in Makola

•He has asked for the adoption of the right structures to enable efficiency among the Fire Service personnel



• Czar has charged the Ghana National Fire service to sit up



Popular Ghanaian rapper, C-zar has lambasted the Ghana National Fire Service for what he described as a high level of incompetence exhibited during the fire outbreak which occurred at the Makola Shopping Mall n Accra.



He has joined a large section of Ghanaians who have accused the entity of negligence adding that the situation would not have worsened if the Service had been timely and responsible enough.



The three-story building which hosted shops occupied by traders who deal in hair and cosmetic products was gutted by fire, a situation which according to many would have been prevented if the Fire Service was proactive enough.

Adding his voice to the countless public backlashes, the 'Araba Lawson' hitmaker who owns an electrical shop in Accra took to social media and wrote;



“Thank God the Makola fire did not reach my place, like I die finish. What a waste of an entity! Fire service! 21st-century paa boi.”



