Malcolm Nuna’s 'Benzo' is the most Shazammed Ghanaian song

Malcom Nuna1.jpeg Malcolm Nuna

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: Alkians Entertainment World

Ghanaian award-winning artist, Malcolm Nuna, the “Money Man” hitmaker, tops chart for the most Shazammed Ghanaian track this week.

His song, 'Benzo', which was released in June 2022, is currently the most Shazammed Ghanaian track.

The song which has gotten the attention of music lovers across the country is also receiving massive radio airplay and also leading a couple of music charts for some time now.

Malcolm Nuna after being crowned as the Next Rated Act at the fourth edition of the 3Music Awards has proven to the world what he is capable of in the music industry.

