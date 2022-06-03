Male government appointees who could pass as models

Politicians dressed in style

Unsurprisingly, some politicians take their style more seriously.

Politicians are known for making laws and executing strategies that are geared at refining the existence of their citizens.



Working to also support consensual affairs between countries, their jobs usually include a lot of official meetings and travels and more which is to say it is important to look presentable at all times.



Some politicians, however, have taken flamboyance to a whole new level. While some are naturally lovers of styling, others are decent at being prim and proper.



In this article, a handful of prominent male politicians who can pass as models will be listed.



Yofi Grant



The Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of Ghana Investment Promotion Center, (GIPC), Yofi Grant was adjudged ‘Man of the Year’ in the 2019, Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY Africa Awards), held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



This should speak volumes of this man before this article does justice to how trendy he is. He keeps heads turning and will battle any youngster to win the ‘Man in Fashion ‘crown.





Asante Bediatuo



Another person to look out for is Ghana’s Executive Secretary to the president of Ghana, Nana Asante Bediatuo.



This lawyer lives to show off how graceful he can be as a fashionista just as he is articulate in his work.



One can tell this individual pays attention to detail and exudes confidence in every space he finds himself, whether in court, at a social function or partying with friends.







Herbert Krapa

Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa is a Ghanaian lawyer, lecturer, and government spokesperson on governance and legal affairs.



He is a prolific writer with a host of publications on law and governance to his credit and has found himself on the list of the most fashionable men in the world of politics because of his age and style.







John Kumah



The next on the list is a politician and lawyer who served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme until elected as the Member of parliament for the Ejisu constituency in 2020, John Ampontuah Kumah.



This man leaves bits of him in the minds of Ghanaians when he makes any public appearances and what sticks harder is his appearance.





Kojo Oppong Nkrumah



Kojo Vincent Oppong Nkrumah is a Ghanaian politician and lawyer. He is a member of parliament for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency.



The leader wears well-fitted single-breasted suits and white or light blue shirts and sometimes portrays himself in the African print on TV and at events.



His choice of attires gravitates towards colours and patterns.







John Ntim Fordjour



Also on the radar is John Ntim Fordjour. He is a politician and Member of Parliament representing the Assin South Constituency in the Central Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He joins the tall list for his impeccable choice of outfits that are loved by some men and women in his sphere of work and has been praised for keeping an impeccable trend.



He is also one of the youngest politicians in Parliament at 36.



