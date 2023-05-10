0
Mama Boat releases new album titled ‘Reliable God’

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Remedi Entertainment’s gospel artist, Mama Boat, has released her fourth album titled, ‘Reliable God’.

The album was released on her birthday on May 7, 2023, and is available on all streaming sites.

Mama Boat earlier released the title track ‘Reliable God’ which features Papa Owura as an announcer to the main album.

The 7-track album contains other songs like ‘Afe we de3,’ ‘Aseda nka wo,’ ‘Halleluyah,’ ‘Nyame se ayeyi,’ ‘You are God,’ and ‘You are worthy.’

The ‘Reliable God’ album was officially launched over the weekend at Mama Boat’s first annual event dubbed ‘OVERCOMERS PRAISE.’

The first edition came with beautiful scenes and melodies from well-noted and cherished gospel artists such as Rev. Mary Ghansah, Abena Ruthy, Rose Adjei, Ruth Adjei, Elizabeth Turkson, Mina Morrison and an electrifying performance from the host artist Mama Boat.

