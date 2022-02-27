Mama Zimbi breaks silence on her alleged affair with murdered gym instructor

Ghanaian broadcaster, Akumaa Mama Zimbi

After several months, radio & TV personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi has finally broken her silence on the alleged relationship she had with slain gym instructor Little which culminated in his untimely death.

Recall that details of Little’s death as deduced from a video shared by UTV back in August 2021 revealed that he was shot dead in his house at around 2:00 to 3:00 am by unknown gunmen who arrived with a motorbike.



The report added that the married woman who is yet to be identified (it later came to light that woman is Akumaa Mama Zimbi) was with Little when the unknown gunmen shot and killed him.



Moreover, it emerged that the deceased had been warned severally by those close to him to sever ties with the married woman but he was adamant.



Then again, Facebook celebrity and vlogger Obaa Tiwa revealed days later that Mama Zimbi was indeed the one warming the bed of the deceased and was the principal sugar mummy out of about four older women vying for his attention.



Obaa Tiwaa alleged that the apartment Little was staying in and the motorcycle he was using at the time of his death were all paid for by Mama Zimbi.

She went on to reveal that gospel singer Joyce Blessing and Akumaa Mama Zimbi once had a heated confrontation over Little probably over whose turn it was to receive his thing down there to brush their vajayjay.



However, speaking during an interview on Kingdom FM, Akuma debunked rumours that she was romantically involved with the deceased and fumed at blogger and journalists for not contacting her to seek first-hand information.



She said: “Little did not own a gym. He was my personal trainer at De Temple Gym who also trained other people. He was an Aerobics Instructor so I don’t know why we were rumoured to be having an amorous affair.“



“There is no truth in all of the allegations,” Akumaa told Fiifi Prat adding, “No media, until now, has contacted me to verify the claims.”