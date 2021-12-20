Man attacks Dope Nation on stage

Dope Nation

A shameless man has been captured in a video in an attack on music duo and twins, Dope Nation.

The duo were performing in a club late night when a man got onto the stage and snatched the microphone from one of them.



One of the twins appeared visibly irritated by the man’s actions and wanted to confront the rowdy man who breached the stage and attacked his brother. He was however prevented from entering into a confrontation by his brother whose microphone was snatched.



Other people on the stage also worked together to prevent the situation from degenerating into an altercation.

Do we blame poor security or disrespect?



Watch the video below:



