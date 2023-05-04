Man devastated after discovering his pregnant fiancée is his blood sister

File photo of a confused, unhappy couple

Social media is buzzing with conversations after a man after discovered that his pregnant girlfriend is his blood sister.

In a tweet shared by a man identified as @KhJrSly, his best friend was devastated when he decided to return home with his pregnant fiancée whom he lived in the US to visit her parents.



According to @KhJrSly, his friend discovered that his fiancee's father happens to be his actual father too.



This occurred because the man who got his girlfriend pregnant was fatherless and raised by his mother, thus he had no idea who his biological father was.



The tweet read: "Raised by a single mom, got your girlfriend pregnant in the US. Then she takes you home to meet her folks and her dad is your actual dad. My boy dey go through series of madness this afternoon".

The news garnered mixed reactions on social media as many opined that this is one of the many reasons that there shouldn't be sex before marriage because when people desist from having sex before marriage, they are able to know each other's family backgrounds in other to prevent such unforeseen circumstances.



