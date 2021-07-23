Man ends up sleeping with a hen

The man noted that he is ready to change and set himself free

A young man who for the purpose of safety has pleaded to be anonymous has revealed what pushed him into sleeping with a hen.

According to him, he was still young and had no idea what he was doing was wrong.



He told Kwabena Boafo on Happy 98.9 FM’s Boneka Edition of NsemPii, “I was horny and the hen happened to be the only readily available means of satisfying my urges so I took advantage of it.”



Up until then, he mentioned that he was having sex with his cousins and sisters whenever he felt like it.

Talking about what pushed him to do that he said, “I don’t know and I can’t explain but I just found myself doing all that.”



The young man shared that, after a series of misfortunes in his life and deep thinking, he has come to realize that all these immoral acts are the reason for every misfortune in his life.



He noted that “I’m ready to change and set myself free from this bondage that I put myself in.”