4
Menu
Entertainment

Man proposes marriage to Berla Mundi on her birthday?

Berla Mundi Proposal Man kneels down before Berla Mundi

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Berla Mundi receives flowers on birthday

Berla Mundi turns 34

Berla Mundi surprised on her birthday

Berla Mundi has been surprised with a bouquet of flowers and a car on her birthday which happens to fall on the day many people easily make jokes and can go scot-free with.

In a video that was shared on the TV3 network's page on Instagram, a fair-coloured man is seen on his knees at the forecourt of Media General, asking Berla Mundi to be his wife.

Meanwhile, the caption shared by the media network indicated that it was a prank that had gone wrong whereas in another post, they indicated she had actually been proposed to.

The said man, wearing a nice hat with his long sleeve shirt tucked into his blue trousers, and a suede shoe to match, was later dragged to the TV3 studios where Pastor Lawrence Tetteh, Johnnie Hughes, Giovanni and others were seated.

The group then took photos and shared in two separate posts.

Here is how some people reacted to the news:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TV3 Ghana (@tv3_ghana)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TV3 Ghana (@tv3_ghana)





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sports Debate: Should Otto Addo be made permanent Black Stars coach?
Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey to switch nationality and play for Ghana at World Cup
Ato Essien took Ghc130m to set up another bank - Prosecutor
Otto Addo: The lanky winger who made history with Ghana
George Boateng points out the tactical formation which blunted Nigeria
An NDC MP demanded removal of Minority leader - Muntaka
List of 8 absentee NDC MPs exposed – Report
List of 8 absentee NDC MPs exposed – Report
'Indisposed' Chieftaincy Minister was in Parliament - Majority affirms
Meet the 4 former footballers leading African teams to Qatar 2022