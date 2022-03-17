Man slapped by Afia Schwarzenegger ‘tearfully’ narrates side of story

Afia Schwarzenegger’s ‘slap victim’ recounts ordeal

Afia Schwarzenegger slaps man at father's funeral



Afia Schwarzenegger lambasted for slapping young man at father’s funeral



Kwesi Hankson, a 34-year-old man who received a resounding slap from Afia Schwarzenegger during her late father’s funeral, has opened up about his ordeal.



Describing it as an unforgettable experience, he said Afia Schwarzenegger has since reduced him to a laughing stock among his peers in his neighborhood.



He said among other things that he has been thoroughly mocked for not being man enough to retaliate Afia’s slap.

“Now I’m being hooted at in my area. People are mocking me, saying why I allowed a woman to slap me. They are saying that I am not man enough. I’m now a laughing stock in my area. I have friends in the military who I play the live band with. I’m really pained about what happened to me. Even if you’d act like that, it’s not supposed to be your father’s funeral. Did you deliberately kill your father in order to make money?” he stated in an interview with Oheneba TV.



One can recall that Afia claimed that the victim was caught abusing one of her sisters by forcibly harassing her for money which was being sprayed on her at the funeral grounds.



“You can't come to a funeral with such uncouth behaviour. My elderly sister who is my father's daughter was picking money sprayed on me and this man had the guts to squeeze her hands just to take the money from her. How dare you abuse my sister right under my watch. It wasn't because of the money.



That slap was just the tip of the iceberg. If it wasn't for Diamond Appiah whom I have much respect for, I would have landed three dirty slaps on his face. All those who took to social media to spew nonsense, tell them that I have just not met them physically. Don't play with me because my left hand is very fast. Let this be an example to you all... that lady he abused is over 50 years old,” Afia earlier said.



But sharing his side of the story, the young man said;

“I have friends in the military band I usually play with and they called me to come and help them. They sprayed the money on the dancefloor to an extent the place became filled with money. I was part of the band members who were collecting the monies from Saturday morning till even after her father was buried. So, I went on stage to collect the monies again and I saw the lady standing there with her hands filled with money. So I asked if she’s picking the money for us and immediately I raised my head I felt a slap on my face. It’s not the first time I was picking money for them. It’s my third time on that particular Sunday,” he stated.



Asked why he was picking monies from the funeral grounds, Kwesi Hankson said it is a norm that all monies sprayed while the band plays at occasions usually belong to them.



“All monies sprayed on the floor while the band is playing during funerals usually belong to the band. If you hire kete dancers, it belongs to them. That’s how it’s done,” he said.



Watch the video below:



