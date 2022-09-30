Man who tattooed Bobrisky’s face on arm suffers severe infection

Bobrisky reacts after a fan who tattooed his face on arm suffers complication

A young man who tattooed popular Nigerian socialite, Bobrisky’s face on his arm sometime in 2021, has suffered severe complications as a result of an infection emanating from it.

In a viral video making rounds on social media, the young man, named Lord Casted, established that the infection could be a result of the device and the ink used.



He stated while soliciting help from benevolent individuals to enable him to undergo treatment.



“Hello guys it’s Lord Casted. Do you remember the guy who tattooed Bobrisky on his arm? I am here o. All I wanted was just help, now I got the disease from the machine they used to draw the tattoo. I am already taking my drugs. I am shaking like this because I am still taking the drugs, so I want to beg all Nigerians, all bloggers to help me beg Bobrisky to forgive me, he should just make sure I am okay, please,” he said.



The video caused a massive buzz on social media with some netizens blaming him for his woes.



Bobrisky on the other hand has disassociated himself from the issue adding that he isn’t responsible for the young man’s predicaments.

According to the popular crossdresser, he never demanded or coerced anyone into getting a tattoo of him.



“I didn’t ask anyone to tattoo my face on their body. Last year a lot of people did that and I noticed it is for clout. It was because I was giving out one million Naira and iPhone. I have stopped that,” the Nigerian socialite stated.



Watch the videos below:





EB/FNOQ