Management of Joyce Blessing to take legal action over leaked video

Joyce Blessing

Video of drunk Joyce Blessing leaked

Nana Agradaa mocks Joyce Blessing



Management of Joyce Blessing says musician’s drunk video is old



The management of multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Joyce Blessing has made public its intention to investigate and prosecute the masterminds behind a viral ‘drunk’ video of the singer leaked on the internet.



Reacting to the video in a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb in the early hours of Thursday, June 16, her manager, Ernest Okyere, revealed that the management team, in collaboration with the legal team of the gospel singer, have begun investigations to unveil the perpetrators and prosecute them in a court of law.



“Management and her legal team have initiated investigations into this matter and the culprit(s) shall be held responsible,” part of the statement read.

Ernest Okyere opined that the leaked video of Joyce Blessing is a calculated move by some persons who wish to discredit and tarnish the image of the gospel singer.



“It is rather unfortunate that certain persons are doing everything to destroy the hard-won reputation of a talented and inspirational musician. It is obvious that the intent of the circulation is to target and destroy this reputation,” the statement added.



He also called on fans and music lovers to disregard the video because it is an old video footage taken by Joyce Blessing for her ex-husband, Dave Joy.



On Wednesday, June 15, social media was taken by storm when a video of a drunk Joyce Blessing was leaked.



In the reported video, the talented gospel artist was heard begging her ex-lover to return to her. She explained to her lover, assumed to be her ex-husband, that she had taken to drinking alcohol because she could not understand why he would abandon her despite all the care and affection she had shown to him.

Former fetish priestess turned evangelist; Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, is purported to have leaked the video.



Agradaa and Joyce Blessing have been making headlines lately. The latter was reported to have mocked the former, whose marriage, according to reports, has hit the rock.



This was because Agradaa once mocked Joyce Blessing when the gospel musician’s sweet marriage turned sour.



Some have argued that both personalities are seeking to destroy one another.