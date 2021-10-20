Manasseh Azure jabs Shatta Wale

Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Ghanaian journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has thrown a jab at dancehall act Shatta Wale over his recent behaviour.

His criticism comes after the dancehall act claimed he had been shot by unidentified assailants, following a prophecy from a man of God known as Bishop Stephen Akwasi (Jesus Ahuofe). Ahuofe Jesus predicted that Shatta Wale would lose his life on October 18, 2021, in a similar fashion like that of Lucky Dube, who was shot on October 18, 2007.



Manasseh who is visibly disappointed by Shatta Wale’s behavior has compared him to the local and inexpensive ‘tugyimii rice’. According to him, the musician’s actions speak of one who is losing his relevance and will do whatever he deems possible to remain relevant.

Manasseh Azure believes the consistency and success of Shatta Wale’s peers which make him look like a pale shadow to them, caused his agitation and influenced his decision to pull such a childish prank on his fans and the entire Ghanaian community.



