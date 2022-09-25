1
Manifest counts himself among top 2 rappers in Ghana

Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest has concluded on the top two rappers in the country currently.

According to the rapper, the mother of CJ Biggerman, Big Ivy, and himself are the top 2 rappers in the country currently.

However, he noted that he is not the best rapper, leaving social media sensation Big Ivy as the best reigning rapper in Ghana.

M.anifest flattered Big Ivy as the biggest rapper on the African continent when the two bumped into each other in town.

The “Mama Naira” rapper offered to do a collaboration with the God MC rapper which he gladly agreed to.

Big Ivy rose to fame after entering into a Ghana-Naija rap beef with a Nigerian rapper called Mummy Dollarz.

