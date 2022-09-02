0
Manifest publishes 'Madina To The Universe' tour dates

Ghanaian rap star Manifest (styled as M.anifest) has published dates for his ‘Madina to the Universe Tour’.

The tour is in commemoration of his latest album titled ‘Madina to the Universe (MTTU)’ released in the year 2021.

Below are the dates for the ‘MTTU Tour’:

Tuesday, September 4, 2022: London, United Kingdom.

Sunday, September 9, 2022: New York City, New York.

Saturday & Sunday, September 10 & 11, 2022: Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Friday, October 14, 2022: Oakland, California.

A collaborator on the MTTU album, making an appearance in London with M.anifest is the renowned record producer M3nsa.

