Many artistes lack the professionalism that comes with the job – Camidoh adduces

Camidoh, Singer

Camidoh, a Ghanaian singer and songwriter, has expressed his dissatisfaction with some of his fellow musicians’ lack of professionalism in the music industry.

Music as a profession has always been treated with mistrust. This is due to a fundamental misunderstanding of the various forms of musical involvements that are available. One of the many preconceptions is that of the “starving musician.”



In response to the industry uproar, the Afrobeat sensation claims that these difficulties continue to arise since many Ghanaian musicians originate from the streets and lack professionalism and the commercial side of music management.



In an interview with Nana Quasi-Wusu on YFM Takoradi’s ‘Dryv of Your Lyf’ show the ‘Sugarcane’ crooner says it’s past time for Ghanaian musicians to be educated about the musical journey they’re about to embark on and how it would look.



He then begged industry professionals to assist the artists by hosting seminars for them and beginning to teach them how to be professional in the music industry in order to avoid terrible deals with record labels and publishers.



He went on to say that we need to develop artists and provide them the space or opportunities to learn about the music industry from the ground up before they start writing hit songs.

According to Camidoh, there is room for longevity if all of these are taught from the beginning, and in order for this to happen, structures must be put in place.



Camidoh congratulates his music colleagues for their tireless efforts to make the country proud.



He stated that in order to get your music on the international market, you do not need to fly to the United Kingdom or the United States, but rather, you can gradually take it to some African countries.



He also mentions his upcoming African radio trip, which will begin next month.