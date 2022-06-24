Many gospel musicians quit music due to lack of support – Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther, Gospel Singer

Gospel singer and businesswoman Piesie Esther has said many gospel musicians quit music due to a lack of support.

The singer was speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM's mid-morning show 'Ayekoo Ayekoo' on Thursday, 23 June 2022.



Touching on her longevity on the Gospel scene while others have dropped out, she noted: “Many have quit. And you know, it’s not their fault. Some people earnestly desired to do something great like what some of us are doing but because there’s no helper their talent is locked up together with them in their room.”



She continued: “I know a man in my hometown. The voice that this man has is amazing. What he used to do was, whereas some people would go out into the community at dawn, while we slept, to preach aloud, his style was singing. In the early hours, when you hear him sing, you can’t go back to sleep. His voice was something else! But he couldn’t even produce even one song".

“Yes! It’s just grace that has been with some of us. Because it is this same place we’re coming from. So what has made me last this long? It’s just abundant grace. The Lord is the reason!”



Meanwhile, the Gospel artiste is celebrating 20 years in the industry.



She is currently promoting her new song titled: ‘Way3 Me Yie.’