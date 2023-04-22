Many people are scared of growing old because it draws them closer to death – Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian musician cum entrepreneur, Okyeame Kwame, has disclosed that not everyone is pleased with the idea of old age.

He observed that most people are scared of growing old, adding that as age catches up with them, it seems as though they are closer to death.



The 47-year-old actor made these statements in an interview with OkayFM.



“Many people are scared of growing old because they think that it goes hand-in-hand with death and some responsibilities. When you are growing old it is just a manifestation you will die someday”, he revealed.



He added that growth and old age is also an opportunity for one to evaluate successes chalked over the period, including marriage, bank accounts, and many others.



“Your expectations are that by the time you attain age 40, you may have completed school, married and given birth, have a fat bank account and be able to cater for others. When you are growing old, your responsibilities also expand”, he noted.

One can recall that the 'Rap Dacta' on Tuesday sparked a social media storm when he celebrated his 47th birthday with the launch of his boxer shorts.



In defense of his outfit which generated public uproar he said “If Calvin Klein or GUCCI had offered me $ 1 million to post a picture on my page, what would he have said? Whenever he purchases a new set of boxer shorts, what type of dress does the model on its label wear? Can he tell me what dress he wears to advertise the boxer? You can’t wear boxer shorts and wear kente on it to outdoor it.



“The most effective way to sell your boxer shorts is to wear them for people to see it. I didn’t post my picture for people to see my tummy or leg. I was selling my boxer shorts. And as for selling a boxer, which better way could I have done that than wearing it? And by God’s grace, I made massive sales on that day,” he told the host Kwasi Aboagye.



“I had planned on unveiling my own boxer shorts brand because I have had issues with some boxers in the past due to my sensitive skin. I planned on doing this for others who have sensitive skin like me. It was ready in January but I was looking for the perfect time to unveil it and I settled on my birthday to do that. I felt like that was the best time to post so I could attract a massive engagement without having to pay for it,” he added.