Many people are worth nothing without school certificates – Osebo

Osebo tackles unemployed Ghanaian youth

Osebo hits hard at ‘lazy Christians’



Osebo urges Ghanaian youth to explore their God-given talents



Popular Ghanaian fashionista, Richard Brown, popularly known as ‘Osebo the Zaraman’ has opined that a school certificate is the only thing most individuals can boast of.



Osebo said it is the case that most people fail to explore their God-given talents and purpose and thereby limit themselves to what many people refer to as ‘book-knowledge.’



Tackling the high rate of unemployment in the country, the popular boutique owner said success is not only limited to formal education.