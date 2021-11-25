Mark Angel arrives in Ghana for maiden Youtube conference

Mark Angel arrives Ghana for the YT Awards and Festival

Nigerian comedian, Mark Angel, is currently in Ghana to headline the maiden edition of the Zeepay YT (Youtube) Creator Festival and Awards slated for this weekend.

The YT festival is a three-day-long convention aimed at promoting players in the content space in Ghana.



Content creators from across the region will engage, educate and inspire aspiring YouTubers on the nitty-gritty of content creation.



A statement cited on the event's official website stated the conference will be climaxed with the Creators Awards night & Concert, which will recognize hard-working and influential content creators in Ghana.

The festival is powered by Entamoty with several local & international partners, the statement added.



Speakers billed for the event include; Mark Angel, Digital Creator, Kwadwo Sheldon; CEO - Menta Music, Yonny Friedman; Blogger, Ameyaw Debrah and On-Air Personality, Jessica Opare Saforo.



The others are: Youtuber, Ama Governor; Blogger, Zion Felix: Youtuber, Wode Maya and blogger, Kajsa Hallberg.