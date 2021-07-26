1
Mark Anim Yirenkyi hailed on Twitter after making Bulldog shed tears

Mon, 26 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Mark Anim Yirenkyi has been extolled for his soul-touching performance during UTV's United Showbiz

• He was applauded by fans on Twitter for making Bulldog shed tears during his performance

• The veteran gospel singer touched the heart of everyone present during the show

After piercing through what many have described as the ‘rocky’ heart of Bulldog, veteran gospel musician, Mark Anim Yirenkyi has been praised for doing the unprecedented.

Although his performance touched everyone present during the United Showbiz program held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, social media users were astounded when tears were spotted rolling down the cheeks of Bulldog in particular.

To them, touching Bulldog’s soft spot is a major achievement that needs to be hailed.

This is because the artiste manager and entertainment critic has been perceived by many as a ‘hard nut to crack'.

Perhaps it is as a result of his ‘giant looking' stature coupled with his intimidating composure and fearless comments during discussions.

Not forgetting the fact that he has been arrested severally for engaging in series of public scandals and physical fights.

The most recent of all his arrests was when he was grabbed by the BNI for allegedly threatening President Akufo-Addo on live TV sometime in January 2021.

He was said to have stated during UTV’s United Showbiz that President Akufo-Addo will not complete his second term if he does not pay the locked-up funds of Menzgold customers.

But surprised about how such a ‘tough personality' could be made to shed tears just by listening to music, some individuals have expressed their views on Twitter.

Watch Mark Anim's performance below

