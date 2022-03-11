Mark Okraku Mantey advises creative arts stakeholders

Tourism and Creative arts Deputy Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey (Middle) and ATWAG executives

Source: ATWAG, Contributor

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey is unhappy with the work culture of several Ghanaian creatives.

According to Mr. Okraku Mantey, who hosted the newly inducted members of the Art and Tourism Writers Association (ATWAG) in his Office, Although Ghanaian creatives are extremely talented, they lack broader knowledge.



He said most Ghanaian creatives are fond of exhibiting an 'unrefined' attitude towards work.



“It is evident, we have the talents. It is now time for these talents to work on their attitude, their work culture and acquire more knowledge. Do not depend solely on your talent, the World is evolving otherwise you will be second to South Africa, Nigeria and even Togo,” The Deputy Minister opined as he persuaded the new executives of ATWAG to be change agents.

The President of the Art and Tourism Writers, George Quaye, who led the team of ATWAG executives to the Deputy Minister’s office for an introductory engagement, also laid before Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey, the quest to gain recognition and support from the Ministry in its operations.



“The Association has been around for a while and after our induction, we thought it wise to introduce ourselves to you. We are very passionate about the sector as writers and we want to leave a solid legacy”. George Quaye beseeched Deputy Minister, Mark Okraku-Mantey.



In his response, Mark Okraku Mantey assured the executive members of a fruitful partnership.