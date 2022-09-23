Mark Okraku Mantey calls for Ghana-Nigeria banter to end, pushes for collaborations

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has called for a stop to the disagreements that have existed between the entertainment industries of Ghana and Nigeria over the years.

Instead, he had asked that more joint efforts be made among the two countries.



In an interview with Hitz FM, the deputy minister described the banter between the two West African nations as "old-fashioned."



“I hear this conversation on Ghana and Nigeria. Are we not tired of asking the same question for far too long? The truth is that the thing between Ghana and Nigeria is outmoded.



“We are supposed to talk about how our collaborations can help us forward and not the competition between Ghana and Nigeria,” he said.



He, furthermore, stated that Ghana has signed a treaty with over fifty other African countries to encourage these countries to work together.

“We have signed a treaty called the African continental free trade area, which means Africans are supposed to work together.



“Now we are even breaking the boundaries of the countries. 55 countries signed this treaty and Ghana signed first,” he stated.



According to Mark, the discussion about who is better between Ghana and Nigeria must be settled.



He also conceded that all energies should be directed toward pushing joint efforts among other African nations.



“I think I am here to make that conversation rest. Let’s begin to think of how to do more things together to compete against other parts of the world,” he added.

Watch the latest episode of our programmes below:











ADA/EA