Mark Okraku Mantey was sacked from Multimedia for playing ‘Abiba’ - Rex Omar

Veteran highlife singer, Rex Omar

Popular veteran highlife musician and songwriter, Rex Owusu Marfo, also known as Rex Omar, has revealed that Mark Okraku Mantey, who is now the deputy Minister of Tourism, was fired from Multimedia Group Limited (which runs Hitz and Joy FM) because he played the popular song "Abiba."

The song, known for its sexually suggestive lyrics and inspired by Rex Omar’s wife, was released over a decade ago but remains popular even today.



Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Omar shared that despite his efforts, there was initial resistance to "Abiba" from Ghanaian radio stations for about six months. He added that many radio stations were uncomfortable playing the song on their airways due to the song's lyrics, even though he had carefully crafted them to avoid being explicit.



“ When I brought Abiba, for six months even radio stations didn’t want to play it,...Some of them didn’t like the lyrical content of the 'Abiba' song, as much as I wove it in a way that it would not be explicit," he stated.



Rex Omar further explained that Okraku Mantey was dismissed from Multimedia Group Limited after playing Abiba.

“In fact, Okraku got sacked, that is why he is my best friend. He got sacked from Multimedia because he had gone to play Abiba”



He added that the song becoming a hit led to Okraku Mantey’s recall and a very close friendship between the two.



"So, it was later, when Abiba became a hit, that according to hum, his boss Kwesi Twum said go and bring back the song,” he stated.



