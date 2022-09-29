1
Mark Zuckerburg was my year mate in Harvard – Dr UN claims

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After years of public scepticism about his supposed enrolment in the prestigious Harvard University, Kwame Owusu Fordjour, alias Dr UN, maintains that he was ever a student of the Ivy League school.

In a recent interview with Oman Media, Dr UN stated that he pursued a PhD program at the university between 2006 and 2010.

“I went to Harvard in 2006 and graduated in 2010. I took a PhD course in Global Studies; talk about the United Nations, international organisations, international law, human rights and others,” he said.

He disclosed further that Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of social media network Facebook, was his year mate at Harvard in 2010.

“Even the founder of Facebook is my year mate in Harvard in 2010,” he said.

Dr. UN is popular for organising an award event tagged by many as a fake scheme in 2020.

The organiser of the award scheme which sought to honour several key personalities in Ghana has had his educational credentials questioned by many.

However, singer and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, in a recent interview with GhanaWeb, confirmed a claim by Dr. UN that he is a former student of the KNUST.

According to Blakk Rasta, Dr. UN was his mate when he pursued a degree at the university between 1997 and 2001.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
