Marriage doesn't define accomplishment - Piesie Esther

‘Agye Won Nsam’ hitmaker, Piesie Esther known in private life as Mrs. Esther Asiedu has shared her opinion about those who are struggling to find a suitable partner.

“There is no one who wouldn’t want to get married and it is not the desire of anyone to stay without getting married,” she remarked on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



She continued “If there are some people who don’t wish to marry, that’s fine but I think that if God is able to help you to get married, that is great because the Bible says he who finds a wife finds favour with God”.



According to the multiple award-winning gospel artiste, the use of marriage as a tool to measure greatness is erroneous because some persons who are yet to be married have accomplished so much.

Explaining the scripture, she stated on the Kastle Drive Show “That doesn’t mean that if you are not married you have not found favour in the presence of God because no one wants to be single forever.



“But maybe the marriage is not forthcoming so if you are not getting married, it doesn’t mean you have not achieved anything in life,” Piesie Esther told Amansan Krakye the host.