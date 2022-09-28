0
Menu
Entertainment

Marriage doesn't define accomplishment - Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther And Husband W2.png Piesie Esther with her husband

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Agye Won Nsam’ hitmaker, Piesie Esther known in private life as Mrs. Esther Asiedu has shared her opinion about those who are struggling to find a suitable partner.

“There is no one who wouldn’t want to get married and it is not the desire of anyone to stay without getting married,” she remarked on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

She continued “If there are some people who don’t wish to marry, that’s fine but I think that if God is able to help you to get married, that is great because the Bible says he who finds a wife finds favour with God”.

According to the multiple award-winning gospel artiste, the use of marriage as a tool to measure greatness is erroneous because some persons who are yet to be married have accomplished so much.

Explaining the scripture, she stated on the Kastle Drive Show “That doesn’t mean that if you are not married you have not found favour in the presence of God because no one wants to be single forever.

“But maybe the marriage is not forthcoming so if you are not getting married, it doesn’t mean you have not achieved anything in life,” Piesie Esther told Amansan Krakye the host.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer