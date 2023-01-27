0
Marriage doesn’t guarantee you a spot in heaven – Papa Kumasi

Papa Kumasi Angry Papa Kumasi, Actor

Fri, 27 Jan 2023 Source: zionfelix.com

Kumawood actor, Papi Kumasi, has disclosed why he is not ready to marry.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix, the popular actor divulged he is scared to get married.

He explained that the rate at which the marriages of Kumawood actors are collapsing is not motivating him to marry.

Not even age will push him to tie the knot.

The actor clarified that marriage is a good thing, but one should go in when ready or fully prepared for it.

He stated that marriage won’t guarantee anyone a spot in heaven.

Due to the pressure in marriage, Papa Kumasi said some pastors will even want to file for divorce.

The divorce stories involving some of his colleague actors, according to him, have been a great lesson.

