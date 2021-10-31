'Marriage is for women, not girls' – Ohemaa Woyeje counsels Xandy Kamel

Xandy Karmel and husband, Kaninja

Ghanaian media personality, Ohema Woyeje has counselled Xandy Kamel to treat her marriage with decorum, maturity, and a greater sense of discretion.

In a bid to send out a consolatory message to the actress following her recent outburst over her husband's infidelity on social media, Ohemaa Woyeje said Xandy should toughen up and keep her issues away from the public.



One can recall that Xandy Kamel in a lengthy live video session on Instagram disclosed how her husband Kaninja was actively involved with his ex.



She disclosed that her marriage which is barely a year old has fallen on rocks and also hinted at filing for a divorce.



But touching on the issue, the popular Angel FM presenter has scripted a long passionate message for Xandy on Instagram;

"The last sense I learned was never to discuss my marriage with friends! Marriage is good but never perfect! Marriage is for WOMEN, NOT Girls! I can feel your pain but take it easy on urself. People have worse things under their carpet in their marital homes but they polish and show to the public what they prefer to put out."



"With time, this same offence ur partner might have committed will sound normal to u and u will look back n laugh at it. People that are respected highly are doing even worse things unseen! Run for ur life ONLY if it endangers your life. BUT if it won’t kill u; then just give it TIME Let go of it. Stay away from the public and their made-to-believe sympathy. And when u finally cross this stage, don’t love with ur heart anymore; But still love anyway. The first few years of most marriages hit the point of (Near-Divorce) until u decide to stand firm! You are not alone, don’t feed haters," she added.



