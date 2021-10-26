Marriage is not a big deal for me – Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo is not ready to marry now.

She told ZionFelix in a recent interview that getting married is not part of her plans.



The vocal actress and model revealed when she will like to marry. According to her, two years will be enough for her to plan towards marriage.



Efia Odo added that marriage is not an easy thing so, she will not rush into it.

She concluded that putting all her will in marriage is not in her books for now.



Watch the video below:



