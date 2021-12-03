Marriage is not an achievement, not everyone can marry – Wengam

Head pastor for Cedar Mountain Chapel Assemblies of God, Rev Stephen Wengam

The head pastor for Cedar Mountain Chapel Assemblies of God, Rev Stephen Wengam has urged parents to desist from putting pressure on their children to get married.

According to the popular Assemblies of God pastor, marriage should not be seen as an achievement because it is not.



Speaking on Starr Chat with Nana Aba Anamoah, Pastor Wengam said Jesus Christ and other biblical personalities who did not marry were not failures and therefore it should not be seen as an achievement.



He said, "I always advise young people not to rush into marriage and parents don’t put pressure on your kids to marry, marriage is not an achievement. Not everyone will marry anyway”.



He added that “Once we begin to over glorify marriage, sometimes I blame pastors and leaders, the things we say during weddings put pressure on everyone to think that I must marry, the way we hail married couples, we make singles feel as if there is something wrong with them, there is nothing wrong with being single, in fact singleness is a blessing."



“Because the Apostle Paul said that when you are married, you are entangled with family issues and so you’re not able to give God your best. So I will say that we should not let people feel that marriage is the best achievements. You can serve God as a single person, single men or a lady,” he continued

Rev Wengam also urged Ghanaians to observe the COVID-19 protocols rather than blaming God for the pandemic.



“We decided to put a system in place where the church could survive three months, should there be an incident like another pandemic.”



“We can’t blame God when anything goes wrong. Those blaming God, should go back and understand the Bible, apply common sense, follow rules, live a disciplined life."



“God has created the world and He put man in charge. God has given us the wisdom to be able to overcome any problem. It is left to us to do the right things. How many people were following the protocols?,” Rev Wengam quizzed.



He said throughout the partial lockdown in Accra and his church reached out to its members via phone, social media, “And at a point in time, we sent relief to members.”