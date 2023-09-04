'Marriage is not perfect but you’re the imperfection in your marriage' - Yul Edochie told

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie

Actor, Uche Maduagwu, has his perspective on the back-to-back happenings in Yul-Edochie's marriage.

Earlier, Yul stated that marriage is imperfect, just like every other marriage.



He made these statements while asking netizens to cut him some slack following recent issues of his first wife filing a divorce and suing his second wife.



However, Uche Maduagwu has taken a different stance on the issue.



He has criticized Yul Edochie’s statement that marriage itself is imperfect.

Maduagwu, known for his candid and outspoken nature, responded by suggesting that Yul Edochie is rather the imperfection in his marriage.



"A mechanic that can not repair his own car can not advise others on how to repair theirs. No Marriage is Perfect, but you are the imperfection in your marriage for throwing away the Loyalty and Respect of more than 16 years of Marriage for 5 Minutes of Enjoyment with Colleague. The audacity to even advise others on marriage despite all you did to MAY shows you need spiritual assistance," his statement on Instagram read.



