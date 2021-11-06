Marriage is sweet but is boun to fail when built on lies, mistrust - Musician

Ghanaian gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia

Ghanaian gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia has opined that marriage is sweet but when built on lies and mistrust does not last.

Appearing on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said marriage is sweet and brings honour but the ones that are not built on trust are bound to crash.



She told host Sokoohemaa Kukua that the couples must be truthful and avoid lies because that is a recipe for disaster in the marriage.



Abena Serwaa Ophelia said when one partner loses trust in the other, it will potentially end the marriage no matter how long the marriage is held together.

To women, she asked them to see their husbands as best friends or boyfriends because when you do so, you would not be ashamed to do anything with them.



In her view, marriage is ”sweet” and every woman must be proud and honoured if she is married.



She said women who are not married have no honour, but that can only happen when there is trust.