Marriage is warfare for warriors not for jokers - Actress

Ghanaian actress, Stacy Mawusi has indicated that marriage is not for the faint-hearted but warriors because it comes with a lot of obstacles.

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Stacy advised that as a young person, you must choose wisely a partner and also know them fully before making a marriage commitment. She also mentioned that it is unwise to borrow money for the ceremony.



“Marriage is not fun fair. It is warfare and it’s not for the weak heart but warriors. Because you will experience war and so many things. So you prepare for the marriage not for the wedding.



The wedding is not an occasion because, after the wedding, you and your partner will deal with the rest alone,” Stacy said.



She further stated that “if you think you are flamboyant and you want to have a wedding like that, fine but make sure it is within your means.”

Stacy has appeared in several movies and TV shows like ‘Office Palava’, ‘Three maids and a master’, ‘Tentacles’ Broadway among others.



