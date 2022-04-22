Marriage not the gateway to heaven – Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty Osei, Gospel artiste

Gospel musician, Gifty Osei alias Empress Gifty has advised the youth especially upcoming female gospel musicians to be vigilant and not get entangled in marriages they won’t be happy in.

According to her, most gospel musicians are of the thought that they must marry pastors.



As a divorcee once married to a pastor, she explained it’s better to get a soul mate who makes one happy because it’s not written anywhere that pastors must marry gospel musicians ‘Asafo Maames’.



The gospel star was speaking in an interview with Roman Fada on Atinka Drive on Atinka 104.7 FM on Tuesday.



Empress Gifty touching on the death of colleague Nigerian gospel musician Osinachi, noted that most people aren’t happy in their marriages, and whatever they portray out there as a perfect marriage is a fallacy. She added that it’s better to leave an unhappy marriage than to stay in suffering.

She also touched on the fact that she is a results-driven person who stays in her lane without being pressured to follow the crowd.



“I don’t stress myself if I don’t have the money to do certain things,” she said.



She added that her annual program happening on May 1 this year with the theme “Essence of The Empty Tomb” will be a life-changing encounter with God.